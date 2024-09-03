Jennifer Garner enjoys bonding time with middle child Fin on Labor Day

Jennifer Garner enjoyed some bonding time with her middle child Fin as they were spotted together on Labor Day.

According to Daily Mail, Jennifer enjoyed a sweet hug with Fin after they stepped out of an SUV and headed toward the actress' home in Los Angeles' tony Brentwood neighborhood.

In this regard, both of them were dressed casually, with Jennifer sporting a workout-ready look, however Fin was surprisingly barefoot as they walked across the asphalt.

As per the outlet, the family meetup happened after a new report came claiming Jennifer's ex-husband and Fin's father, Ben Affleck is “happy” in the wake of his very public split from his second wife, Jennifer Lopez.

As per the reports of People, the 52-year-old actor and filmmaker had been “doing well” since he moved into a new home after the split.

Moreover, Jennifer Garner looked cozy on Monday in a blue graphic zip-up hoodie that she paired with a black shirt, matching leggings and black-and-gray Brooks trainers while Fin opted for a more flowing ensemble featuring a gray graphic sweatshirt that they paired with beige linen pants.

Additionally, the high school goer wore their brown hair in a short, spiky style, and they opted to skip shoes and socks all together.

As per the earlier publication, Jennifer and Fin both beamed ear-to-ear as the Deadpool & Wolverine actress gave their child a hug, and then they turned to head into the house.

Furthermore, it was only in April of this year that Fin revealed their new name during a memorial ceremony for their maternal grandfather William Jack Garner, who died earlier that month at age 85.

It is worth mentioning that in the months preceding, Fin had been nearly inseparable from their stepmother Jennifer Lopez's child Emme, as per the outlet's reports.