Prince Harry stays with Diana's family as they work 'hard' to mend William rift

Prince Harry 'very close to his mother’s family' stayed at late Princess Diana's childhood house during his UK visit

September 03, 2024

Prince Harry stayed with his late mother Princess Diana's family during his latest visit to the UK.

On August 29, Harry visited the UK to attend the memorial service of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, husband of Diana's sister, Lady Jane.

During his visit, he was hosted by his uncle, Charles Spencer at Althorp House, the childhood home of his late mother, Princess Diana after attending the memorial, as reported by People magazine.

His attendance at the memorial came as a surprise for everyone with an insider telling the outlet, "Most people were astounded that Harry came."

The service was also attended by Prince William, marking a rare occasion where the estranged brothers were present together.

It is worth mentioning that recently The Daily Beast reported that the Spencers are "working hard" to bring Harry and William together.

A source told the outlet, "It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse."

They also added that the estranged brothers "adore" Lady Jane and they attended the funeral "out of respect to her."

Source also noted, "Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane."

