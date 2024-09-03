Helen Flanagan breaks silence on relationship with David Haye amid 'throuple' rumours

Helen Flanagan broke down in tears as she opened up about her relationship with David Haye on the latest episode of Celebs Go Dating.

The 34-year-old actress, who appeared in the show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! with David in 2012, revealed she “fell in love” with the professional boxer.

“I'd known him for 10 years. We did a reality show together. I remember the first time, seeing him in the jungle, I was like 'wow.' It was quite something – it's really hard for me to talk about [now],” Helen explained to Anna Williamson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn in the show.

The former Coronation Street star also revealed that David is already in an “open relationship” with Sian Osbourne.

“He had a girlfriend and an open relationship. I didn't mean to fall in love with him, but I did. We did have this amazing connection together – we were like fire,” said Helen.



“It was weird – I think he does love his girlfriend and he loves me as well. It just brings me to a part in my life that was quite dark,” she added.

As her relationship was reported as a “throuple” in the media, Helen shared: "No [it wasn't]. I was in love with him. I wouldn't have enjoyed watching the man I was in love with have s** with another woman, that's not for me.”

“I had communication with his girlfriend, but I felt very guilty. I didn't feel nice about it all. It really upsets me because I don't mean to hurt other people but I was just really lonely," she added.