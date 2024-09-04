Jada Pinkett Smith goes private on Instagram after post about womanhood

Jada Pinkett Smith goes private on Instagram after a post about womanhood

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking back control by restricting her followers first.

The actress-singer, 52, set her Instagram account to private over the weekend after a cryptic post on September 2.

“A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy,” the post began.



In her caption, she acquainted her followers with her thoughts on the quotation, adding, "Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized."

"We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures," continued the caption.

She concluded, saying, "We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness.❣️Walk with that this here Monday????♥️✨."

Her set of photos featured a selfie by the beach and a video of her riding a jet ski with an unidentified man.

“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then…I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez,” she captioned the post.

Jada and her actor husband Will Smith tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997 and have been married for 26 years. The two share two children, son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 23. The King Richard actor also shares son Trey, 31, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.



As for the state of her marriage to Smith, Pinkett Smith said they were "still figuring it out" and revealed that they had been separated since 2016.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she added. "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”