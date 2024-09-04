Lindsay Lohan reveals on-set look after wrapping up 'Freakier Friday'

Lindsay Lohan shared a positive message after wrapping up Freaky Friday sequel.

The 38-year-old actress snapped a close-up selfie that showcased her in the final stages of hair and makeup.

In the picture, there were four black clips in her red-tinged hair, which was styled in a precise center part and soft ringlets that fell around her face.

Moreover, Lohan was clad in a white robe as a soft smile spread across her face.

In regards to the caption, the Mean Girls alum wrote, “Have a great week,” with a single yellow heart emoji and collected more than 100,000 likes.

Furthermore, at the end of August, the Parent Trap sensation posted a photo of her riding a bike with a huge smile on her face while she donned denim shorts, green and yellow sneakers, and a black blazer.



In that post, Lindsay wrote in the caption, “That’s a wrap on FREAKIER FRIDAY! Thank you to the amazing Cast, Crew, producers and everyone @disneystudios who put so much love and effort into making this movie! Can’t wait to share it with you all!”

It is worth mentioning that Jamie Lee also reflected on working on the sequel in a recent Instagram post as she wrote in the caption, “the last FRIDAY of this FREAKIEST FRIDAY or shall I call it CRYDAY.”



As far as the sequel is concerned, Freakier Friday sees Curtis and Lohan reprise their characters Tess and Anna, respectively, more than two decades after they switched bodies in the beloved 2003 film which was a remake of the 1976 film starring Jodie Foster.