Travis Kelce breaks silence on retirement rumors from NFL

Travis Kelce confirmed he has no plans to retire from the NFL anytime soon.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he's not even thought about retiring from the sport.

"It didn’t cross my mind one bit,” said Travis, who began dating Taylor Swift in September 2023.

"I think the excitement of the challenge of this year, being able to maybe do it a third time in a row - I think that alone was all I needed,” continued the 34-year-old. "That was an instant thought, so there was really not a chance in hell that I wasn’t coming back this year."



"I'm just having so much fun, you know, just so appreciative and so fortunate that I've been able to come into year 12 and still have this energy and this love and the ability to go out there and get to work,” added Travis.

In 2023, during his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, the NFL star shared that he has been tipped to move into the entertainment industry after retiring from sports.