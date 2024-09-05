Nicole Kidman's 'The Perfect Couple' receives mixed reviews from critics

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead the cast of their upcoming limited series.

After the U.K. premiere and the new trailer arriving this week, the first handful of reviews have arrived in for Netflix's The Perfect Couple before its debut.

According to Daily Mail, the first three reviews have surfaced, with one calling it “ludicrously good,” while the others are not so positive as many referred it as a “draft” and “derivative.”

Furthermore, the sole positive review so far, is from The Guardian's Lucy Mangan, who compared the show to HBO's The White Lotus and Big Little Lies.

In this regards, she praised the "proper plot,” and the “carousel of suspects turns and reveals drop at perfectly spaced intervals.”

Mangan continued by stating, “It may or may not have things to say about the haves and have-nots, the power of money to corrupt, as well as class consciousness, but it doesn’t have anything like the interest The White Lotus, say, took in such questions.”

As per the outlet, it was adapted by Jenna Lamia from the book of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, who is known as the Queen Of The Beach Read.

It is worth mentioning that as per the publication, Lamia has kept exactly what makes such books great and presented us with a glorious, ridiculous treat.

Additionally, the critic also insists, “it's almost impossible to resist bingeing the entirety of this classy detective drama set around a posh wedding in Nantucket.”

Moreover, Hilton claimed that the irony of the show with this specific title is, “for all the beachfront properties, the designer dresses, and wedding cakes that could feed a small army, perfection is nowhere to be found.”

