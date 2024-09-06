Prince Harry's ‘rubbish' sparks massive outrage

Prince Harry’s rumors of a royal return have just found themselves getting rubbished by an author who believes ‘we'd all like to be living in California’.

Veteran royal expert Ingrid Seward made these admissions during one of her interviews with Newsweek.

In this chat she touched base on how ludicrous rumors are, about Prince Harry’s Hollywood return.

Not to mention, Ms Seward is also of the opinion that, “I don't think the British public are remotely interested in Harry at the moment, and if he did come back, it would have to be without Meghan.”

“Why would she want to come back to a country where she's constantly lambasted?”

She even went as far as to brand the entire rumor of Prince Harry’s return, complete “rubbish” because, “He's 40 at the end of next week, and he's living in a paradise. Who'd want to be here right now? We'd all like to be living in California.”

News of a homecoming has taken flight since the Duke made a trip back for Princess Diana’s anniversary, as well as the death of Lord Robert Fellows, on August 29.

Per Ms Seward, “Obviously he was going to stay at Althorp because it was Diana's anniversary.”

“William and Harry used to both go there and then they went there separately, I suppose. The Spencers said, 'We must look after Harry, we must make sure he feels he has a home here with us if no one else.' Which is understandable.”