John Legend, Chrissy Teigen face worrisome situation with son

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share four children and face a challenging situation with one of them

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are learning to handle their son Miles’ type1 diabetes.

Legend, who recently released his new family album My Favorite Dream, recalled how they discovered that six-year-old Miles had diabetes.

At summer camp, "literally 80% of the kids got the same stomach bug within a day or two of each other," Legend told People.

"I remember he was at the emergency room because of it and they checked his blood sugar. The thinking was, this may be a reaction to the infection or he may be diabetic. They did some more tests and decided it was the latter, that he was Type 1 diabetic," he recounted.

"Chrissy was upset a little bit when she first heard it. She's been so good at learning what she needs to do,” he said of his wife.

Teigen shared the diagnosis with fans on Instagram by posting a photo showing Miles wearing an insulin monitor during the family's recent visit to Paris for the Olympics.

Sharing his own reaction to the diagnosis, he said, "My personality is one where I'm very optimistic and I'm very practical. As soon as I learned that he had this I knew it was going to be life-changing for him and for us, but I'm also like, 'We can do this.' We've got great advice and lots of people offering support to help us learn."

"This speaks to us feeling like a team, and knowing we can do this together. It just makes us stronger," he noted.

Sharing Miles’ progress, he said, "He's early in his diagnosis, and when you're early, your insulin is still doing some of the work that it needs to do. But as the disease progresses, it's going to get to a point where we really need to monitor everything, count carbs, give him insulin beforehand. We just have to be more aware."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen share four children: Luna, eight, Esti, 19 months, Miles, six, and Wren, 14 months.