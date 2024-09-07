Site for national memorial to Queen Elizabeth announced

Queen Elizabeth honoured on second death anniversary

British government has paid tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II a day before her second death anniversary.



The government has honoured Elizabeth II by revealing the site for her new national memorial.

The site for the new memorial has been announced at St James’s Park, London.

The memorial site will include the area of St James’s Park adjacent to The Mall at Marlborough Gate, and land surrounding the pathway down to the lake, including the Blue Bridge.

According to the UK government, the site was chosen due to its historical significance and personal connection to the late Queen, as well as its proximity to the ceremonial route of The Mall.

It is also close to Buckingham Palace - the Monarch’s official residence - the Commonwealth headquarters, and statues of her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country will never be forgotten.

“The national memorial will be located in St James’s Park, right in the heart of the capital, providing everyone with a place to honour the Late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish.”