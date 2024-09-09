Kate Middleton latest health update revealed as she holds meetings

Kate Middleton latest health update revealed amid return plans

Royal insiders have shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health as the Princess of Wales is planning to return to work amid cancer battle.



The OK! Magazine, citing sources as claiming Kate Middleton is feeling ‘so much stronger and healthier’ as she continues cancer treatment.

The insider said, “It’s kind of a bittersweet time for her, she always gets emotional over back to school because it’s a new milestone for her kids and more proof of how fast they’re growing up.

“But she’s also very excited to be getting back to work herself. She’s feeling so much stronger and healthier and with them busy at school she’ll have a lot more time to focus on work again.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis together.

There are also claims the future queen may join the royal family at the Remembrance Day service in November.

She has started holding more meetings with her private secretary and communications secretary to plan for the future.