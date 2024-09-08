Michael Keaton 'loved every second' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel

Michael Keaton is not worried what the world would think of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The 73-year-old actor loved every second of filming as he reprised his titular role for the sequel to the 1988 dark fantasy film and "doesn't care" what anyone else would think of it.

Though, “nervous” in the beginning, however, he admires how the shooting turned out and even praised his co-stars Justin Theroux, who portrayed Rory and Catherine O'Hara, who played Delia Deetz.

Assuring how he would not let anyone’s opinions get the best of him, he told the host of the SmartLess podcast, "I'll tell you when I say I don't care what anybody else thinks of it I'm willing to say what I think about it because this is just how I feel about it there's movies I've seen and you guys have seen that people have hated and I went 'not me, I love this movie' or other movies where you go 'I don't get what people are raving about.’”

He continued, "Me, I don't care if every person I ever run into for the rest of my life could say 'boy that second 'Beetlejuice' really sucked', I'd go 'not to me... '”

"It's got so many elements it's so beautiful first of all physically and it's you kind of care and I'm telling you every person is funny in this and Justin (Theroux) is funny Catherine (O'Hara) is funnier than she was in the first one,” Keaton concluded.