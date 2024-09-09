Khloe Kardashian shares sneak-peek into her outing with her kids

Khloe Kardashian shared the outtakes from a visit to Sloomoo Institute with her kids True and Tatum.

The 40-year-old reality television personality posed with her daughter True while standing at her side and carried her son Tatum in her arms.

According to Daily Mail, she shares the youngsters with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Moreover, the mother-of-two was casually dressed in a form-fitting crew neck black shirt, skintight leggings, and beige and black sneakers.

Additionally, she added a touch of glamour by wearing big sunglasses on top of her head.

In regards to the caption, Khloe wrote, “We went to the slime museum,” over a photo posted in her Instagram Stories.

In another post, Khloe showcased her daughter True and her friends clad in clear ponchos moments before they were doused in slime while Kardashian linked to a full Snapchat video clip and teased by saying, “Watch us get slimed.”

In the pictures, True wore a white outfit for the outing, which included a short-sleeved shirt, shorts, and sneakers with velcro straps. The tot wore her dark, curly locks in a center part and two buns set on either side of the top of her head.

Meanwhile, little Tatum was clad in a short-sleeved black shirt, shorts, and black and gray Nike sneakers.

Furthermore, on Sunday, Khloe also shared a glimpse of her downtime with Tatum in two Instagram Stories pictures as the pair of snaps showed her point-of-view as the duo cuddled up in bed and watched Scratch Garden, an educational program for kids.