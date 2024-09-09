 
King Charles longs to see Prince Harry kids amid cancer battle

King Charles hopes to reconnect with estranged son Prince Harry despite years-long rift

September 09, 2024

King Charles is open to reconciling with his estranged son, Prince Harry, in the future as he longs to see his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the monarch would like to reconnect with the Duke of Sussex and spend more time with his grandchildren.

However, sources close to Harry claimed that that he will only consider returning to the royal fold if he receives an apology from his brother, Prince William.

Dampier told The Sun, "I think obviously the King would like to have a reconciliation with his son at some point. Not the least because he'd like to see more of his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.”

"He's only met them once or twice and that is a very tragic situation. But until he's a lot fitter, and feeling able to cope with situations that aren't stressful to him, I don't think we're going to see much progress on that,” he added.

This comes after an insider revealed that Harry would not return to the royal fold unless the Prince of Wales apologises to him.

They also revealed that even though Harry has left royal family, he may be willing to take on a temporary role to "help out" if asked by the King. 

