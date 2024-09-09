Jamie Lee Curtis awarded 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear' guest role

Jamie Lee Curtis feels 'privileged' during 2024 Emmys acceptance speech

Jamie Lee Curtis took home the 2024 Emmys award for her role in The Bear.



Curtis, 65, accepted the honour with a nostalgic speech, recalling her some old projects including an ad for a yogurt "that makes you shit for seven years."

Now fast forward five decades, Curtis still feels privileged for the projects she bags, specifically the one that earned her a Creative Arts Emmys.

"You know there’s a saying, 'Hurt people, hurt people,' but I also think you can add to that and say, 'Helped people help people,' and I think that’s the story of The Bear."

"To be the source of someone’s pain is very difficult. It's astonishing that I got this opportunity at this point in my life," she continued, before highlighting the show's cast and crew, which she said was "the ingredients of this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful piece of television ... that I'm privileged to be in."

Curtis later shared some words in the press room, telling reporters that she felt "lucky" after winning the prestigious award. She also looked back on her time starring in Activia yogurt commercials and joked about how far she had come since.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world. I've been an actor since I was 19. I'm 65," People reported. "I've sold yogurt that makes you s*** for seven years. And I just never thought in my life that I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence. And it's just been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years that I get these opportunities. So I'm humble and incredibly grateful."

On a concluding note, the veteran actor also spoke of the mindset that helps her survive in the industry.

"I think we're all underestimated, and as actors, you just hustle for a job, any job. And look at my career, I've done a lot of weird stuff because I just love the process. And to me, the perseverance and patience and belief in yourself, rejection, this is an industry filled with rejection. You are rejected every day, every day when you're an actor. And to be 65 years old and having this happen is extraordinary."

