 
Geo News

King Charles releases 'heartfelt' statement

Palace shared King Charles 'heartfelt' statement on social media handles, and official royal family website

By
Web Desk
|

September 09, 2024

King Charles releases heartfelt statement after emotional message
King Charles releases 'heartfelt' statement after emotional message

King Charles has released a 'heartfelt' statement following his emotional message on Sunday.

The monarch issued the statement to congratulate Paralympics GB and teams across the entire Commonwealth on their successes at the Paralympic Games in Paris.

The palace shared King Charles message on social media handles and their official website.

“As this wonderful summer of sport comes to a close in Paris, my wife joins me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to the Paralympian athletes from Great Britain and Northern Ireland – and from across the whole Commonwealth – for their numerous successes at this year’s Games,” the monarch says.

He continued, “Behind every medal won lies a wonderful story of courage, commitment and true talent, matched by a determination that has taken you to the very top.

“We rejoice in your victories, while saluting and celebrating all those who have taken part, as well as thanking the support teams who play such a special part in your achievements.”

King Charles went on to say, “Your example has succeeded in inspiring, encouraging and lifting the hearts of all.”

Earlier, King Charles issued an emotional message to mark his mother late Queen Elizabeth’s second death anniversary.


Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut
Rob Kardashian reacts to his 7-year-old daughter's Instagram debut
Meghan Markle to return to UK for Christmas despite previous vow video
Meghan Markle to return to UK for Christmas despite previous vow
Jamie Lee Curtis awarded 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear' guest role
Jamie Lee Curtis awarded 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for 'The Bear' guest role
Prince Harry turning ruthless: ‘Those who can stop him are dead'
Prince Harry turning ruthless: ‘Those who can stop him are dead'
Prince Harry gets stuck outside Buckingham Palace as drawbridge closes
Prince Harry gets stuck outside Buckingham Palace as drawbridge closes
Lindsay Lohan glams up for rare outing at US Open men's final with husband
Lindsay Lohan glams up for rare outing at US Open men's final with husband
Nicole Kidman makes major confession about romantic role in 'The Perfect Couple'
Nicole Kidman makes major confession about romantic role in 'The Perfect Couple'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to spend Christmas in UK: Royal insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invited to spend Christmas in UK: Royal insider