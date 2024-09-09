Kate Middleton beats cancer?

Kate Middleton just announced joyous news that might just be a beam of hope for the Royal Family!



The Princess of Wales has finally finished her chemotherapy treatment, revealing the news via a heartfelt video message uploaded on her social media platforms.

On Monday, September 9, the 42-year-old posted a video of her voice over in a video that featured her husband, Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed," Kate started in the video.

She continued, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The royal detailed her struggles with the rather scary disorder, deeming it a “complex, scary and unpredictable” journey “for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.” Kate added, speaking of the love she holds for her family.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” the princess further updated.

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling,” Kate Middleton concluded as she expressed her gratitude.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales revealed on March 22, 2024, that she had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery in January, 2024.