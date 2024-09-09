Janet Jackson putting a stop to Michael Jackson’s legacy?

Janet Jackson just may not be putting her family on the forefront for showbiz.

The 58-year-old sister to King of Pop, Michael Jackson, who shares a son with ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, garnered massive success ever since she started out as a child star bank in the 1970s.

Even though the Call on Me singer is “so thankful” that she was blessed with the gift of becoming a mother, she is firm on the decision that she would not be putting her little boy on the same path as hers.

Speaking on UK TV show Loose Women, she said: "It means everything. I'm so thankful that God allowed me to experience (motherhood), because it didn't have to be. I do a lot of reflection, it's amazing because kids don't realize what you go through as a parent or what you have going on the back burner."

Clarifying if her son, Eissa would be passionate about a career in the entertainment industry, she won’t stop him, Janet stated, "It's about him. If that's what he wants but I would say that he has to wait til he's of age and still make sure that's what he wants to do. Whatever you do is very difficult. The industry is very tough, but he would have to wait til he is 18."

"I am happy because he obviously saw something that I didn't, but I still wish I would've experienced college. Or, I should say university. I always wanted to experience that. I was just a baby when my brothers were successful, so that's all I've ever really known,” the Scream hitmaker added, explaining how her life has influenced the decision.

For the unversed, Janet Jackson is the youngest child star of the Jackson family, who followed in her brothers’ footsteps, famously known as The Jackson 5, before Michael Jackson pursued a solo career.