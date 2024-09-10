Selena Gomez explains why she can't carry her own children

Selena Gomez has recently shared personal details about her health.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gomez revealed she can't carry her own children due to health issues.

The singer and actress, who has been open about her battle with lupus, explained that her medical conditions would make her pregnancy dangerous for both her and the baby.

"I haven’t ever said this. But I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," Gomez said.

The Only Murders in the Building actress said, "That was something I had to grieve for a while," adding its "not necessarily the way I envisioned it."

She explained that "a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy."

Despite this, Gomez remains hopeful for her future family as she added, "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

Gomez, who is in relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, said, "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."

She explained that even before dating Blanco, family was a top priority for her, saying, "Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates. and I was like, 'Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.'"