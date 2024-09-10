 
Geo News

Beyonce's 'protective' dad addresses industry bias against 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyonce’s father responds to awards bias in a ‘telling move’

By
News Desk
|

September 10, 2024

Beyonces protective dad addresses industry bias against Cowboy Carter
Beyonce's 'protective' dad addresses industry bias against 'Cowboy Carter'

Matthew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, recently showed resentment over Cowboy Carter’s 2024 CMA Awards snub.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Matthew expressed his frustration over the song’s absence from the major categories at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The 72-year-old dad said, “There’s more white people in America and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements; it’s still sometimes a white and black thing.

The record executive acknowledged his daughter’s work and admitted that her art “speaks for itself.”

Also, he said that this prejudice did not surprise him, considering the “current state of American culture.”

Matthew also added, “In America, there’s no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures.”

Beyonce did not receive any nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter at the 2024 CMA Awards, as it spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Seemingly, it was expected that the legendary singer’s album would qualify for categories, including Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year.

For those unfamiliar, it is pertinent to mention that the Brown Eyes singer first hinted at her eighth album during the Super Bowl this year in February, and she released the full album one month later in March.

Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Victoria Beckham supports Nicola, Brooklyn baby plans: Source
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce video
Halle Berry took 'sabbatical' after Olivier Martinez divorce
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Warning issued to close ideological friend of Ye
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
Ben Affleck denied Kick Kennedy dating rumours due to 'fear:' Report
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
King Charles, Queen Camilla's historic Australia, Samoa tour includes cancer talks
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary
Christopher Reeve's kids reflect on his 'heroism' in upcoming documentary
Naomi Watts jokes she wasn't cast in 'The Friend' for her talent video
Naomi Watts jokes she wasn't cast in 'The Friend' for her talent
Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'
Shannen Doherty remembered by loved ones: 'Such a loss'