Beyonce's 'protective' dad addresses industry bias against 'Cowboy Carter'

Matthew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, recently showed resentment over Cowboy Carter’s 2024 CMA Awards snub.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Matthew expressed his frustration over the song’s absence from the major categories at the 2024 CMA Awards.

The 72-year-old dad said, “There’s more white people in America and unfortunately they don’t vote based on ability and achievements; it’s still sometimes a white and black thing.

The record executive acknowledged his daughter’s work and admitted that her art “speaks for itself.”

Also, he said that this prejudice did not surprise him, considering the “current state of American culture.”

Matthew also added, “In America, there’s no accountability for people not being accepting of other cultures.”

Beyonce did not receive any nominations for her country album Cowboy Carter at the 2024 CMA Awards, as it spent four weeks at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.



Seemingly, it was expected that the legendary singer’s album would qualify for categories, including Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Album of the Year.

For those unfamiliar, it is pertinent to mention that the Brown Eyes singer first hinted at her eighth album during the Super Bowl this year in February, and she released the full album one month later in March.