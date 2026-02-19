Lana Del Rey opens up about how life changes inspired new album 'Stove'

Lana Del Rey released the first song from 'Stove' titled 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter'

Lana Del Rey has taken quite a long time to work on new music, away from the spotlight, and the quiet contemplation has seeped into her work.

The 40-year-old alternative pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 18, and shared a message to fans after the release of her lead single, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, from the album, Stove.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker told fans that they would've noticed how new music is mostly released on Fridays, but she chose to drop the song on a Tuesday instead.

Del Rey shared that although it meant "no promotion" she enjoyed to take a minute for herself and having her own space for the song.

The Brooklyn Baby songstress went on to add that she felt inspired by the release date falling on the day of the Solar Eclipse, as well as the beginning of the Chinese New Year, and how all of it represented new beginnings.

As for her life updates, Del Rey told fans that all has been great, she made the music video for the single herself with the help of her friends, and that she will continue to drop by with more updates related to Stove.

While the Ultraviolence singer is expected to release her 10th studio album in 2026, the official date has not been announced yet.