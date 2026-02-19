 
Selena Gomez shares throwback picture from Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' show

Selena Gomez attended the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' multiple times back in 2023

February 19, 2026

Gomez is longtime friends with Swift, who also served as one of her bridesmaids in September 2025
It was the end of an era, and Selena Gomez was there to witness it.

The actress and singer is taking a walk down memory lane to Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which Gomez attended multiple times in support of her longtime friend. Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, February 19, Gomez shared a picture from one of the shows in a 20-slide photo dump titled simply, “Random.”

The last picture was of Gomez’s arm adorned with around 15 friendship bracelets — a beloved fan-made tradition at Swift’s concerts. The Emmy-nominated actress was also wearing a wristband issued by SoFi Stadium, confirming the picture was from Swift’s August 2023 stop in California.

Tucked underneath that was another wristband, which seemed to read “1989 Taylor’s Version,” i.e., the fourth and last re-recorded album Swift released before purchasing all her masters in 2025.

It wasn’t the only Eras Tour concert Gomez had attended. A few months earlier in April, she took her little sister, Gracie, to watch Swift’s three-hour set in Arlington, Texas.

Thursday’s photodump included other throwback photos, dating back years. 

There were also multiple inspirational post-it notes stuck onto mirrors — something that appears to be common practice at Gomez’s Rare Beauty office.

One sweet picture showed Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco, sweetly kissing her forehead. The couple wed in September 2025, with Swift serving as a bridesmaid. In the coming months, Gomez will likely return the favour as Swift is set to marry Travis Kelce. 

