Raye feels 'saddened and let down' after fans denied entry to her tour

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is currently on her 'This Tour May Contain New Music' tour

Raye is speaking out after dozens of her fans were turned away from her Paris concert due to what she says was a Ticketmaster system error.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 17, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter revealed that 65 ticket holders were denied entry to her Accor Arena show amid her This Tour May Contain New Music tour.

“I have been told this was a system error at Ticketmaster, meaning 65 tickets were not fully validated when they were purchased,” she wrote. “This was outside of anything I could control and I feel saddened and let down.” Calling the situation “completely unacceptable and wrong,” Raye added that she was “completely devastated” for the affected fans.

Although Ticketmaster has reportedly issued refunds and vouchers, the Where Is My Husband! hitmaker said she wants to personally make things right. “I’d like to offer all of these 65 people who didn’t get in to the show complimentary tickets to any Raye future show of their choice and a signed vinyl, you will be contacted shortly about this,” she wrote. “I know this doesn’t even remotely make up for this mess, but it’s all I can think of in this moment to soften the blow.”

The Oscar Winning Tears singer is set to head to North America in March ahead of the March 27 release of her upcoming album, This Music May Contain Hope.