Hailey Bieber details health scares after rare heart condition diagnosis

Hailey Bieber suffered from a 'mini stroke' in 2022 which altered her perspective on life

Hailey Bieber opened up about how she has grown vigilant about her health during her recent podcast interview with Jake Shane.

The 29-year-old supermodel went through a heart surgery after she was told that she had been born with a heart defect which would prove to be harmful if not removed.

After coming out of that surgery and going through the health anxiety, the Rhode founder became “so fascinated with the body and medicine and doctors,” she said on the Therapuss podcast on Wednesday, February 18.

Speaking about her health setback in 2022, Hailey said, “A couple of years ago, I had a crazy medical situation. I had a mini stroke. Then I found that I had this heart defect that I was born with, so I had to get surgery for it, which sounds really crazy, but they went through my groin and I was in and out of the hospital the same day.”

The situation left a lasting mark on the skincare mogul’s life as she became “extra hyper-aware of my body and a little bit more nervous about things and staying on top of them. But I’ve just always been really focused and fascinated on health.”

Her fascination with health and wellbeing also led to the idea behind Rhode, as Hailey noted, “My obsession with skincare also comes from my obsession with medicine.”

Although the hardest part of her rare heart condition is fortunately over, Hailey has been a strong advocate for prioritising health and wellbeing, and paying heed to even the negligible signs of illness.