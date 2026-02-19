Shia LaBeouf chaotic Mardi Gras week ends in solitude

Shia LaBeouf’s Ash Wednesday in New Orleans was a stark contrast to the chaos of the day before.

The 39-year-old actor, fresh off a Mardi Gras arrest for battery, was spotted jogging shirtless through a local park before attempting to visit two Catholic churches, both of which were closed.

After his church hopping, LaBeouf made his way to upscale Mediterranean spot Saj.

Though he briefly chatted with a woman outside, he ultimately dined alone, a quiet end to a turbulent 48 hours.

Just a day earlier, LaBeouf had been arrested following a bar brawl during Mardi Gras festivities.

Witnesses described him as “belligerent” and “terrorizing the city.”

He was treated by paramedics, booked on two counts of simple battery, and released from Orleans Parish Prison.

Hours later, he was seen mocking his arrest by dancing with his jail paperwork in his mouth while rejoining parade crowds.

The actor, who has spoken openly about past struggles with addiction, had previously claimed sobriety and a renewed devotion to Catholicism after immersing himself in faith while preparing for the 2022 film Padre Pio.

He was confirmed into the Catholic Church on New Year’s Eve 2023 and even expressed interest in becoming a deacon.

LaBeouf’s personal life has also shifted in recent years.

Page Six reported that he and wife Mia Goth quietly split nearly a year ago, prompting his move to New Orleans to be closer to family.