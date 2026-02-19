Scooter Braun supports Sydney Sweeney as actress faces backlash

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun relationship status revealed one year later

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s romance started out as something casual but it has turned into a strong source of support for the pair over time.

The 28-year-old actress and the record executive, 44, are “still going strong” a year after they first connected during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

Speaking of where the Euphoria alum now stands with Braun, an insider told Us Weekly, “It’s a very casual, laid-back relationship. Sydney is not looking to settle down right now. She has been hesitant to get into another serious relationship but is enjoying her time with him.”

While the Anyone But You actress had a rough time last year navigating the backlash surrounding her jeans ad controversy, the businessman stood by her side.

“Sydney is still navigating this era and feels like she has been really misunderstood. She’s been in a better headspace in the last month, but had a hard time with all the recent backlash,” the source added.

However, shifting her focus to work, the Housemaid actress dedicated her time and energy to her new fashion brand, Syrn, which Braun was fully supportive of.

They noted, “She’s really excited about the line and has been pouring her heart and soul into it. It means a lot to her to have the inclusivity in the space. Scooter loves that she has a business mindset and is very driven.”

This comes after Sweeney played coy when asked about the relationship in a January interview with Cosmopolitan. She told the outlet that she was still “navigating” love and trying to understand it.