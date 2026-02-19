Vin Diesel gives special shoutout to Priyanka Chopra after 'The Bluff' premiere

 
By
Asfa Munir
|

February 19, 2026

Vin Diesel opens up about talking to Anthony Russo about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Vin Diesel has come forward to show support to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra on her new Hollywood film, The Bluff.

Directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by the Russo Brothers, the action-adventure movie focuses on a Caribbean woman, whose secret past gets revealed when her island is invaded by malicious pirates.

The Fast & Furious star, who attended the premiere last night, took it to his Instagram to congratulate the entire team and especially Priyanka and the Russo brothers on pulling out such a classy film.

Diesel began with special shoutout to the Quantico actress, “There is a richness of talent that comes from India and Priyanka proves it.”

The XXX actor further wrote, “Seeing Riddick’s Vakko aka Karl Urban deliver another fan favorite role is always wonderful. My brother Frankie directed The Bluff and to say I am proud is an understatement.”

While praising the finest filmmakers of Hollywood Joe and Anthony Russo, Vin said, “The Russo brothers again supporting young filmmakers is what Hollywood needs more of.”

He concluded the post by mentioning that he felt intrigued as met Anthony and had a discussion “The Arbor King… Groot… Doomsday.”

Work wise, Diesel is set to return as Dominic Toretto in Fast Forever, slated to release in 2028.

Meanwhile, Chopra’s The Bluff is set to stream on Prime Video on February 25.

