Tom Brady embraces new love with Alix Earle years after Gisele Bundchen split

Tom Brady and Alix Earle found 'important' bond in casual fling: Source

Tom Brady and Alix Earle’s casual romance has turned into a significant relationship for the two, as the star athlete is not the one to hook up without intentionality.

The 48-year-old football star was rumoured to be distancing himself from the romance rumours with the social media personality, 25, but as it turns out he is finally ready to form a new relationship after his divorce with Gisele Bundchen in 2022.

Following the pair’s Super Bowl date, an insider shared that Brady us genuinely interested in the Dancing With the Stars alum as he is “very particular,” “intentional” “perfectionist” who “doesn’t hook up with just anyone,” as per Page Six.

The former New England Patriots star and the influencer were first linked together at the New Year’s celebration in St. Barts this year, after which they subtly shut down the speculations.

However, videos from the trip went viral which showed the two flirting with each other and Earle later shared on social media that she had the “best trip of [her] entire life.”

During the Super Bowl weekend this month, Brady and Earle reunited in San Francisco and spent all night partying together before stepping out to the stadium hand in hand.

While Brady has been divorced for a few years, Earle recently separated from her boyfriend Braxton Berrios in late 2025.