Summerfest 2026: Ed Sheeran, Post Malone to headline event with others

Sean Paul and Louis Tomlinson are also going to perform at Summerfest 2026

Summerfest 2026 has officially shared the artists line-up for this year’s event, kickstarting from June.

On February 19, Summerfest shared the complete list of singers, who will be taking the stage for the 58th anniversary edition on June 16-17, June 18-19, June 25-27 and July 2-4.

Headliners:

Garth Brooks will be kicking off the event in Milwaukee with a two-night show at the American Family Insurance.

Meanwhile, best-selling solo artist in the US history, Ed Sheeran will be taking the stage as headliner along with Post Malone and Cody Johnson.

From July 2-4, Muse, Alex Warren and Jelly Roll will be leading the Summerfest with numerous other artists.

Summerfest Artists Line-Up by Dates:

June 16-17:

Garth Brooks

June 18:

Megan Moroney, Charlie Wilson, Passion Pit, Third Eye Blind, Tash Sultana, Holly Humberstone, Echo & The Bunnymen, Alejandro Escovedo, Dora Jar, Marlon Funaki, Modern English, Nicholas Tremulis & the Prodigals, Taylor Acorn, The Bends, The Dream Syndicate, Morgan St. Jean, Post Sex Nachos, Venus & the Flytraps.

June 19:

Don Toliver, SahBabii, Che, SoFaygo, sosocamo, Chase B, Lelo, Hot Mulligan, Father John Misty, Styx, Tiny Voices, VIAL, From Ashes to Embers, Current Comfort, Amyl and the Sniffers, Jeremih, Cameron Whitcomb, The Family Stone, Adrien Nunez, Aldo Nova, Deer Tick, Enter Shikari, Evan Honer, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, State Champs, Steph Strings, Koyo, Panic Shack, Todd Cameron, Field Hockey, The Lovemonkeys.

June 20:

Carín León, David Lee Roth, Altered By Mom, Kenneth Brian Band, Lauren Gottshall, The Academy Is..., Connor Price, Flipturn, Nate Smith, Christopher Cross, Dexter and the Moonrocks, AJ Croce, Braid, Don Felder, McCoy Moore, Penelope Road, Red Leather, Rhys Rutherford, Scott Wolverton, The Juliana Theory, Weston Estate, Winyah, The Band Solstice, Cigarettes @ Sunset, Old Mervs, Tobacco Road, Trapper Schoepp, Will Terry, Substitutes: Tales from the Who.

June 25:

Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith, Aaron Rowe, The Roots, Subtronics, Tucker Wetmore, Kaleo, Grabbitz, Abby Moeller, Kim Gordan, Halestorm, The Mountain Goats, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Vertical Horizon, Old 97's, 10,000 Maniacs, Boy Golden, Gabriel Jacoby, Hazlett, Lanie Gardner, Lisa Loeb, Walk Off the Earth, Bobby Friss, Porch Light.

June 26:

Cody Johnson, Jessie Murph, Louis Tomlinson, The Revivalists, 7th Heaven, Lake Drive, Marcus King Band, Elderbrook, Big Wild, Grouplove, Petey USA, Goldfinger, Sudan Archives, Harper O'Neil, Henrik, Lucky Boys Confusion, Sons of the Silent Age, The Aces, Tha Band Loula, Two Feet, Greg Koch & the Koch Marshall Trio, Showoff, Siobahn Bodrug

June 27:

Post Malone, Carter Faith, Russell Dickerson, Fuzzysurf, King Solomon, Audrey Nuna, Wolfmother, Pepper, Little Feat, Børns, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Dylan Schneider, Freddy Jones Band, Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band, Jean Dawson, Maris, PawPaw Rod, The Expendables, The Movement, Taz, Tracy Bonham, Modern Alibi.

July 2:

Muse, Ella Mai, Sean Paul, All Time Low, Gold Steps, Hell on Heels, Outronaut, Florentine Opera Company, Munroe, Candlebox, Gin Blossoms, Matthew Hansen, The Beths, Absolutely, Anees, Blondshell, Buckcherry, Kennyhoopla, Living Colour, Sister Hazel, Spin Doctors, Sunflower Bean, The Ocean Blue, Girlfriends, Flourescents, Hotel Fiction, Pretty Pity.

July 3:

Alex Warren, Buju Banton with Stephen Marley, Whiskey Myers, YaYa Biggs, Spoon, Gene Simmons Band, Fo Rida, Rev Run, Neal Francis, Ax and the Hatchetmen, Chase McDaniel, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Edgehill, Ken Pomeroy, The Heavy Heavy, Adam Warner, Scout Speer, Six Foot Blonde, Ask Carol

July 4:

Jelly Roll, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Barber, The Maiden Voyage, Megadeath, The Temper Trap, Jonah Kagen, Bodeans, Baha Men, Straight No Chaser, John Vincent III, The Jayhawks, Joywave, Mindi Abair, Preston Cooper, Soul Asylum, Tag Team, Carolina Liar, Nicole Lawrence, Siin.