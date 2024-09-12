Kendall Jenner reveals major hair transformation

Kendall Jenner revealed her new hair locks as she embraced an old money fashion style.

The reality TV star could be seen striking a variety of poses inside a spacious New York City studio.

In an Instagram post, the model gazed down towards the camera to take a quick selfie as her new lighter hair was pushed back away from her face with a black headband.

In the picture, Kendall wore a plain, black shirt as well as a pair of high-waisted, denim jeans and a black leather blazer.

In other images, Jenner could be seen standing in front of windows that offered a scenic view of New York City as the sun began to set.



Moreover, she also posed while sitting on a chair underneath bright lights and it showed off her blonde hair color.

In regards to the caption of her Instagram carousel post, Kendall wrote to her 291 million followers, “Blonded.”

Additionally, social media users took over the comment section to share their thoughts on the star's latest look, such as new mom Hailey Bieber who wrote, “Exactly.”

Meanwhile, her sister, Kim Kardashian commented with several stars, “You did it!!!”