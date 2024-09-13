Nicole Kidman shares sweet tribute to her late mother, Janelle

Nicole Kidman broke her silence one week after announcing the death of her mother, Janelle.

The Australian actress revealed on Saturday that her beloved mother died at the age of 84, with the announcement coming just hours before being awarded Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

On Friday, Nicole and her sister Antonia shared a heart-wrenching tribute to their late mother on Instagram and posted several never-before-seen photos of the matriarch.

In her post, the Perfect Couple star thanked her fans and supporters for expressing their condolences during their time of grieving.

In regards to this, Nicole wrote in a joint statement, “My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.”



Moreover, Kidman continued by admitting, “Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”

It is worth mentioning that the 58-year-old actress was forced to leave Venice Film Festival to return to Sydney to be with her family after the devastating news.

In this regard, A Family Affair star revealed in a statement read by director Halina Reijn upon her win, “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed. I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.”

While concluding her statement, she wrote, “I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken. We love you all.”

Furthermore, during an interview with the Fresh Air podcast in January 2022, Nicole spoke briefly about her mother's health issues after temporarily moving back to Sydney to support her.