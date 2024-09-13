Margot Robbie drops major career milestone amid pregnancy 

 
Margot Robbie reveals her major career development after being the face of Chanel for six years amid pregnancy

September 13, 2024

Pregnant Margot Robbie announced an exciting new career milestone after being an ambassador for Chanel for more than six years.

The Australian actress became the new face of the French designer fashion house's most well-known fragrance Chanel N°5.

According to Daily Mail, the Barbie star has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2018 and was the face of Chanel Gabrielle perfume in 2019.

While speaking about her newest appointment, Margot stated, “I think Chanel N°5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world. It's incredible to be a part of it.”

In this regard, she continued by saying, “There's such an impressive lineage of women who've been associated with the fragrance over the years. I am very honored to be joining that long list of incredible talents.”

As per the publication, Robbie seems to be following the footsteps of other notable stars like Marilyn Monroe and Brad Pitt, however, she is not the first Australian actress to be the face of the iconic fragrance.

It is worth mentioning that Nicole Kidman famously fronted the brand's perfume in her 2004 advertising film for Chanel N°5 'Le Film', which was directed by Baz Luhrmann.

While talking with WWD, The Wolf Of Wall Street actress added, “I've just always known about Chanel N°5... It's iconic and an iconic brand. It's that thing that you always associate with absolute height of luxury. At least that's how I always felt about Chanel. Now I'm in the Chanel family; I associate with more personal memories and things that I've gotten to do.”

Furthermore, Margot Robbie's Chanel N°5 campaign will be released in October 2024, as per the outlet. 

