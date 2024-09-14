Cardi B gives fans update about her newborn baby

Cardi B shared an update about her newborn girl with her fans.



The 31-year-old rapper took to her broadcast channel to say thanks to her followers for their love and support.

"Thank you everyone that has shown me so much love," the newly minted mom said.

Cardi also showcased her love for the baby girl by gushing, "I'm sooo in love with my little baby!! She so cute and tiny."

Moreover, the mom of three also updated about her health and how she is feeling post-delivery, sharing her positive vibes.

"I feel good! Very rejuvenated very empowered, very MOTHA."

"But yes thank you so much for all the beautiful things y'all say it feels really good," she continued.

"Bardigang here's a lil pic to get yall mad! Don't judge!! See yall soon,” Cardi added.

Additionally, she posted a snapshot of herself kissing on camera during a FaceTime call.

For those unversed Cardi is already a mother of a 3-year-old son, Wave, and a 6-year-old daughter, Kulture.

The news of Cardi’s newborn baby girl came weeks after she announced her divorce from her estranged husband, Offset, in July.