Ben Affleck ‘happy to be free' amid Jennifer Lopez divorce?

A friend of Ben Affleck has talked about how the actor has been coping up with his high-profile divorce from Jennifer Lopez.



Jennifer filed divorce from Ben last month, ending two years of marriage.

In an interview with Paula Froelic from News Nation, Ben’s friend unveiled that the Gone Girl actor is “happy” and “free” after the divorce.

“He said, “(Ben) doesn’t care. He’s so happy to be free right now,” the friend said, adding, “She (Jennifer) could wear all the revenge dresses in the world, she could show up to the red carpet naked and he would not blink twice.”

Meanwhile, insiders claimed that “there’s still some lingering bitterness” from Lopez when it comes to the divorce, even though she was the one who filed for it.

Moreover, the singer-actress’ friend recently told OK! Magazine that the Mother! actress really “wants that Oscar and to be taken seriously as an actress.”

The 55-year-old singer filed for divorce on August 20, 2024 after the 52-year-old actor made no efforts to reconcile, as per sources.

Another source claimed that Lopez put a lot of effort into their marriage, citing, “She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben.”