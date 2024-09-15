Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite for sake of kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping their relationship amicable post divorce.



The songstress was spotted alongside Affleck as they took their respective kids for a day out at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

In photos shared by DeuxMoi, Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, were spotted going inside a hotel together.

This comes as Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in the month of August.

"She tried really hard to make things work, and is heartbroken," a source told PEOPLE of Lopez at the time of the filing. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

A source tells PEOPLE: "It's been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind.”

They add: "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It's been almost torture for her to wait around."

However, JLo is doing fine "after filing for divorce, she seems relieved.”