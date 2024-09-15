 
Halsey details inspiration behind album 'The Great Impersonator'

Halsey is to release her latest and fifth studio album, 'The Greatest Impersonator' on October 25, 2024

September 15, 2024

Halsey details inspiration behind album 'The Great Impersonator'

Halsey just spoke of her latest and forthcoming album, The Great Impersonator.

Speaking of the concept behind her project, the artist who uses the pronouns she/they, stated that she "can't compute" the idea of her mom ageing.

Adding how her mother, Nicole, is "perpetually 21" to her, during her appearance o an Audacy Check In, Halsey, briefed out, "There [are] a lot of songs on this album that touch on my relationship with my parents.”

"One, in particular, was just about watching my mom grow older. She's perpetually 21 to me and watching her age... It's like this cognitive dissonance … your brain can't compute. Like, 'Wait, you don't get old,'" she noted.

Adding how she has noticed that despite the fact how she "should have had more compassion" for her mom back in her teenage, it did not stop her life from being similar to her mother’s.

The Him & I hitmaker stated, "In this one record, I talk about when I was a kid, hearing my dad make a snide remark about [my mom.] I wanted his approval so much and did it at the cost of ganging up on her. I say in the song: that alliance didn't save me from her fate.”

"Aligning with my dad didn't stop my life from turning out almost exactly like hers. I became a single mom,” she further noted.

"I look back on that and [say,] ‘Wow, I should have had more compassion for her.’ And [as] I say in the record, I hope my son realizes it before it's too late like I did," Halsey acknowledged. 

