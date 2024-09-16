Barbados defeats Pakistan in Davis Cup World Group II

September 16, 2024
Pakistan was defeated by Barbados in their Davis Cup World Group II tie, with the Caribbean nation securing a 3-1 victory.
On the second day, Pakistan lost both the doubles and the first reverse singles, sealing Barbados' win.
In the doubles match, Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan fell to the Barbadian duo of Darian King and Haydn Lewis. After a hard-fought contest, King and Lewis triumphed 7-6, 6-7, 6-2, clinching the final set to take the match.
In the first reverse singles, Yousaf Khalil of Pakistan was overpowered by Darian King, who won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, giving Barbados an insurmountable lead.
With the loss, Pakistan will now head to the Group II play-offs to fight for their place in the competition.
World Group II featured 12 ties. The losing 12 teams from the World Group I play-offs and the winning 12 teams from the World Group II play-offs will be placed opposite to each other on the basis of their ranking.