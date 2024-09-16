Barbados defeats Pakistan in Davis Cup World Group II

Pakistan tennis player Aqeel Khan posing for a photo with a Barbados player on September 15, 2024. —Instagram/ @pakistantennisfederation

Pakistan was defeated by Barbados in their Davis Cup World Group II tie, with the Caribbean nation securing a 3-1 victory.

On the second day, Pakistan lost both the doubles and the first reverse singles, sealing Barbados' win.

In the doubles match, Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq and Aqeel Khan fell to the Barbadian duo of Darian King and Haydn Lewis. After a hard-fought contest, King and Lewis triumphed 7-6, 6-7, 6-2, clinching the final set to take the match.

Pakistan tennis squad posing for a picture on September 15, 2024. —Instagram/ @pakistantennisfederation

In the first reverse singles, Yousaf Khalil of Pakistan was overpowered by Darian King, who won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, giving Barbados an insurmountable lead.

With the loss, Pakistan will now head to the Group II play-offs to fight for their place in the competition.

World Group II featured 12 ties. The losing 12 teams from the World Group I play-offs and the winning 12 teams from the World Group II play-offs will be placed opposite to each other on the basis of their ranking.