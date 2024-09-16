Prince William takes big step to make Kate Middleton happy on Harry's 40th birthday

Prince William took a big step to wish his estranged brother Prince Harry on his 40th birthday apparently to make his wife Kate Middleton happy.



The Prince and Princess of Wales released the heartfelt statement to wish Harry on his milestone birthday after King Charles wished the duke.

Reposting the royal family’s post on X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, the Prince and Princess of Wales said, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!”

It is being speculated that Prince William decided to wish Harry publicly after Kate Middleton persuaded him following secret meetings with King Charles.

King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate held secret meetings about how to mend the strained relationship with Harry amid his ongoing rift with royal family particularly his elder brother Prince William.

The source informed the outlet, King Charles and Kate Middleton are sitting down, working on an ‘action plan’ to see if they can come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. “But it’s not easy," the undisclosed informant claimed, according to Business Times.