Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new stunning photos released on 40th birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new photos released on 40th birthday

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14 a day before the duke’s 40th birthday.



Archie and Lilibet parents made a special appearance at the charity tournament, which benefits the Alliance for Children’s Rights in honor of Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son George and is sponsored by The Archwell Foundation.

Later, Kelly McKee Zajfen took to Instagram and shared Meghan and Harry’s stunning photos from the event to wish the Duke a very happy birthday.

Posting the photos, Kelly said, “Our community showed up in a big way and I’m in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are!

“But first, to our Presenting Sponsors, The Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just In the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday.”



She further said, “I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you.

“Extra special day too…HAPPY 40th Birthday H! May this trip around the sun be the best yet.”