Adam Brody, Leighton Meester open up about navigating ‘each other's' business

Adam Brody and his wife, Leighton Meester, are all about working together and supporting one another.

Brody appeared on the September 16 episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and revealed, "Everything goes through each other."

"We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s*** in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago,” he added.

It seemed that the 44-year-old actor was probably talking about the different projects they’ve done together, like the 2023 adventure movie River Wild, which depicted two brothers on a white-water rafting trip.

For those unversed, the couple has also worked together on Life Partners, a 2014 romantic comedy, and the ABC sitcom Single Parents.

Moreover, Brody went on to talk about how they handle scripts. He said, "She’s charmingly aloof to the business. She will literally not know Seth Rogen’s name, you know what I mean? ... It’s f------ great, because it doesn’t diminish her art.”

He further articulated, “That’s not where she’s focusing, and so she has that outsider quality, and she can come in, but she’s such an artist. She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar.”

“And so she can still get at the heart of something, a script, no problem, but it’s for me to look at the cover letter and go, ‘You’re doing this or not,’” Brody concluded.