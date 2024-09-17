 
King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie as Prince Harry turns 40

King Charles also wishes Prince Harry on his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday

Web Desk
September 17, 2024

King Charles has made a big decision for his California-based grandchildren Archie and Lilibet as his younger son Prince Harry turned 40 on Sunday.

The monarch’s major decision has been revealed by royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking to an outlet via OK! Magazine.

She claimed, "Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn't see more of Archie and Lilibet.”

“That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son's children," Ingrid Seward also disclosed King Charles decision for Archie and Lilibet.

The royal expert further said, "He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom."

The fresh claims come two days after King Charles extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Harry on his 40th birthday.

King Charles said, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”


