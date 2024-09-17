Adam Brody gushes about relationship dynamics with wife Leighton Meester

Adam Brody is giving an insider view of his marriage to Leighton Meester.

Brody was speaking at Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday when he gushed about being equally supportive when it comes to work.

“Everything is run through each other,” the actor explained. “We are each other’s managers, and we also have the same two agents... We are in each other’s s*** in that way, and we even did a movie together a couple of years ago.”

Brody, 44, who has worked with Meester, 38, on many projects—including 2023 adventure thriller River Wild, 2014 rom-com Life Partners and the ABC sitcom Single Parents—spoke to the host about the aspects that he values about Meester's judgement.

“She’s charmingly aloof to the business. She will literally not know Seth Rogen’s name, you know what I mean? ... It’s f****** great, because it doesn’t diminish her art,” he explained. “That’s not where she’s focusing, and so she has that outsider quality, and she can come in, but she’s such an artist.

Brody explained how Meester 'can still the heart of a script' but at the end of the day, he's usually the one giving the final word.



“She’s a poet, she has a depth and a read on material that is always illuminating and has a great radar,” he continued. “And so she can still get at the heart of something, a script, no problem, but it’s for me to look at the cover letter and go, ‘You’re doing this or not.’”



Brody went on about how the difference in their vision ends up making them a great team, affirming that he is the one with a businessman mindset while Meester is about the artistic feel of the projects.

“Before we even have read it, I’m like, ‘Oh, these names, these are good names. You probably want to be involved,” he said, adding, “ ‘I haven’t heard of these names. Sounds sketchy. Give it a read. I’m the biz guy.' But she knows from an intelligent, intuitive way what’s true and what’s lyrical and what’s bulls***.”

The couple met while shooting The Oranges and later got engaged in November 2013. They wed a year later in a private ceremony in February.

They are now parents to two children, a daughter, Arlo, and a son whose name hasn't been revealed yet.