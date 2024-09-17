Chappell Roan explains desire for Grammy Award: Report

Chappell Roan expresses no desire for Grammy Award: Report

Chappell Roan opened up about her feelings regarding the prospect of winning a Grammy Award next year.

In this regard, the pop sensation told The Face Magazine during an interview, “My mom would love to go to the Grammys or the Brits.”

According to US Weekly, she added, “I’m kind of hoping I don’t win.”

Moreover, Roan skyrocketed to fame this year after opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour.

Additionally, her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, shot up to the charts, as the hits which included were Hot to Go! and Pinky Pony Club.

Earlier this month, she won the MTV Music Video Award for Best New Artist, however, Roan’s seemingly overnight success came with drawbacks, including fans’ invasion of her privacy, as reported by the outlet.

As per the publication, she admitted, “I feel ambitious about making this sustainable,” while speaking of her career in The Face’s profile of her.

She continued by saying, "That’s my biggest goal right now. My brain is like: ‘quit right now, take next year off.’ This industry and artistry thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping."

Furthermore, during the VMAs on September 11, Roan was seen clapping back at a photographer who shouted at her to “shut the f*** up” while she walked the red carpet at the UBS Arena in New York.

In a widely circulated clip on social media, the Good Luck, Babe! singer hit back, “You shut the f*** up. No, not me.”

In regards to that, she later explained her response to Entertainment Tonight by saying, “This is quite overwhelming and quite scary. I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you … the carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back. You don’t get to yell at me like that.”