 
Geo News

Radio host Jamie Theakston diagnosed with throat cancer

Jamie Theakston revealed his throat cancer diagnosis on social media

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2024

Radio host Jamie Theakston diagnosed with throat cancer
Radio host Jamie Theakston diagnosed with throat cancer

Jamie Theakston has left his fans in shock after revealing that he has been diagnosed with laryngeal cancer — a form of throat cancer.

The U.K. radio presenter shared the news on his Instagram handle on Tuesday after listeners expressed concerns about his voice sounding different.

“As you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer,” said Jamie.

Radio host Jamie Theakston diagnosed with throat cancer

The 53-year-old continued, “So…I have cancer…but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.”

"Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda,” he added.

"Huge thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive,” Jamie wrote before concluding his lengthy statement.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to King Charles love for Lilibet, Archie video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally react to King Charles love for Lilibet, Archie
Demi Moore teaches daughters valuable lesson about beauty
Demi Moore teaches daughters valuable lesson about beauty
King Charles goes against Prince William to welcome former working royal
King Charles goes against Prince William to welcome former working royal
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion's new song debuts strong on Billboard
BTS RM, Megan Thee Stallion's new song debuts strong on Billboard
Prince William, Prince Harry relationship: Royal expert makes shocking claim video
Prince William, Prince Harry relationship: Royal expert makes shocking claim
Jay Blades relieved of second charge after backlash over domestic violence
Jay Blades relieved of second charge after backlash over domestic violence
Princess Diana's brother hosts big party as Harry celebrates 40th birthday
Princess Diana's brother hosts big party as Harry celebrates 40th birthday
Lauryn Goodman opens up about single parenting & 'broken homes'
Lauryn Goodman opens up about single parenting & 'broken homes'