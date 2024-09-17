Radio host Jamie Theakston diagnosed with throat cancer

Jamie Theakston has left his fans in shock after revealing that he has been diagnosed with laryngeal cancer — a form of throat cancer.

The U.K. radio presenter shared the news on his Instagram handle on Tuesday after listeners expressed concerns about his voice sounding different.

“As you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords. The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer,” said Jamie.

The 53-year-old continued, “So…I have cancer…but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.”

"Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda,” he added.

"Huge thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive,” Jamie wrote before concluding his lengthy statement.