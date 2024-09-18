 
Geo News

Kate Middleton returns to work after ‘cancer free' reveal

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis after her abdominal surgery in February 2024

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2024

Kate Middleton is officially coming back to work after her cancer hiatus.

The Princess of Wales, who announced she is cancer free this month, has started her engagements this week.

The official Court Circular, which lists all royal engagements, will read today: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."

This comes as Kate shared an adorable video with her family announcing the end of her chemotherapy.

She said: "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.

Kate noted: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

