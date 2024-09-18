Same brand of cricket needed domestically as required in int'l games: Gary Kirsten

Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten. — AFP/File

FAISALABAD: Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has stressed the need for the same brand of cricket in domestic cricket as required in international games for success, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Meeting the mentors and head coaches of the Champions Cup teams in Faisalabad, the sources added, various aspects of cricket came under discussion with high-performance coach David Reid and Director of High Performance and the Champions Cup Nadeem Khan also in attendance.

During the meeting, the white-ball head coach encouraged mentors and head coaches to use their experience to improve the players' performances.

He stressed the importance of collaboration, information sharing, and learning from one another's experiences.

"Individuals can win matches, but series and titles are won through teamwork," Kirsten said, adding that Pakistan have several talented cricketers who only need minor adjustments, skills, and fine-tuning.



Kirsten also discussed future plans with mentors and coaches to further develop Pakistan cricket.

Sources have confirmed that Kirsten would stay in Faisalabad throughout the Champions Cup to watch all matches and assess player performances.

They also added that Kirsten is also preparing a list of potential players who would be tried in the future.

Pakistan's white-ball cricket schedule will be busy from November 2024 to April 2025, during which the team will play at least 18 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).