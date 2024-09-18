Meghan Markle damaging the Royal Family using Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle has just come under fire for the way she’s morphed the relationship between the Sussex kids and the Windsors’.

Comments about everything have been brought to light by royal commentator Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with OK magazine.

In that chat she touched on the Duke’s parenting philosophy as well as his intentions for bother Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“It's hard to know exactly when the damage wrought by his parents' broken marriage began to make its mark on Harry,” Ms Bond began by saying.

“He was only eight when Charles and Diana officially separated but he had witnessed the marital difficulties long before that.”

But “I'm sure the insecurity of his own childhood has made him all the more determined to give his kids the perfect upbringing and to have them wrapped in a bubble of love and awareness of the love between their parents.”

And what makes matters worse in the eyes of the expert is that, “this is the saddest part of their exile. At the moment, the children don't know any difference, but as they grow up Harry and Meghan will have some delicate manoeuvring to negotiate to explain the situation. It must be something that troubles Harry as a dad.”

The expert even doubled down on a future situation and shifted the blame onto Meghan for this icy situation when she said, “Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad... and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that.”

Before concluding she also added, “I'm sure that, like Harry, she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background. I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart. This is not the children's fault or responsibility so let's hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals.”