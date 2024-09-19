 
Prince William runs away from Kate Middleton ‘ruthlessness'

Prince William was not accustomed to strange Kate Middleton ways

September 19, 2024

Prince William was reportedly astonished by Kate Middleton’s need to win during family fun games.

The Prince of Wales, who would often keep away as Kate and her siblings engaged in sports, used to spend time with the family dog, Ella.

Writing in his book Meet Ella, Kate’s brother James Middleton admits: “I know, too, that Ella gave him a good excuse to escape the fiercely competitive nature of the Middleton family, which emerged every time we played our favourite fast-paced card game, Racing Demon.

“William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs. He’d be delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he’d slink off to cuddle Ella. 

“Better still, he’d absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he’d ask before we’d even started dealing the cards,” he noted.

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

