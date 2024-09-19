Prince Harry becomes ‘spare' to Meghan Markle after Royal exit

Prince Harry is fed up with being overshadowed by Meghan Markle's dominant public persona four years after leaving the royal family.



Sources close to the palace suggest that the Duke of Sussex feels like the 'spare' to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, just as he was the spare heir to the throne behind Prince William.

Speaking with Radar Online, the royal insider said that Harry blames his "publicity-obsessed wife" for continuing to push him into the shadows.

"He's apparently sick of being overshadowed and seen as Meghan's personal lap dog,” the insider added of Duke, who is set to return to the UK on September 30th.

"But some confidants with inside palace knowledge believe the prince has realized most of everything is Meghan's fault."

The insider alleged that Harry is planning a “secret” return to England in desperate effort to seek independence from Meghan's control.

"It's like he's the spare to Meghan like he was the spare heir to the throne behind his brother, William. I'm told he has few friends and feels isolated in their Montecito mansion,” they said.

"It shouldn't be a surprise he's plotting a secret return to England."