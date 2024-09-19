Oprah Winfrey's documentary controversy unveiled

Oprah Winfrey's documentary show controversy unveiled

Oprah Winfrey shelled out an untold fortune to stop the release of a new documentary on Apple TV Plus.

According to Page Six, the project was first announced back in January 2021, with Kevin Macdonald (Whitney) directing and longtime The Oprah Winfrey Show with producer Lisa Erspamer producing.

As per the outlet, nothing has been revealed about the documentary since then, with this report claiming Winfrey, who recently revealed her new bombshell interview, and Macdonald “clashed” over the film.

As per the reports of Daily Mail, “Kevin made the film, but Oprah didn’t like it and he refused to change it, and Oprah has paid back her fee to Apple.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Winfrey confirmed that she bought the rights back and has decided to shelve the project.

In regards to this, the publication claimed, “As the Apple TV+ deal was coming to an end, Ms. Winfrey bought back the rights to her docu-series and has since decided to put the doc on hold."

Furthermore, Winfrey's content deal with Apple TV Plus ended in September 2022, and she decided to buy back the rights then as a representative stated, “Ms. Winfrey believes Lisa Erspamer and Kevin MacDonald are incredibly talented filmmakers and is grateful for the time and energy they put into the project.”

It is worth mentioning that the industry sources claimed that Winfrey would have had to shell out millions to get the rights back, though others denied she paid more than seven figures for the rights.